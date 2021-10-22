‘Devil is in the details’: Siddaramaiah asks why celebrate 100-crore vaccination milestone when only 21% jabbed

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah questioned the rationale behind celebrating the administration of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in India which translates to only 21 per cent of the population being inoculated.

In a series of tweets coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message to the country for hitting the 100-crore mark, Siddaramaiah said the celebrations are premature.

He said, while one billion doses may sound like a fanciful number, “the devil is in the details”.

“Only 29 Cr people out of 139 Cr are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21% are fully vaccinated. What are @BJP4India leaders celebrating for? For vaccinating just 21% of the population?” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“Only 29 Cr people have got two-doses & 42 Cr have got one dose, leaving 62 Cr without any single dose of vaccine. With just 29 Cr (21%) people fully vaccinated, India’s position is still in danger,” the former Karnataka CM said.

“India still needs about 106 Cr doses to fully vaccinate the target by 31st Dec. This means 1.51 doses have to be administered everyday. Is India prepared to handle this load & ensure all Indians are fully vaccinated by this year end?” he further tweeted.

The Congress leader also said that in countries like the US, as much as 56 per cent of the population has been vaccinated while in China, the number is 70 per cent and in Canada, 71 percent and India is much below these countries in terms of vaccinations,”

“There may be a need for booster dose too & with even 1st doses & 2nd doses pending for large population, can we even think of booster dose? Let us put a hold to the celebrations & concentrate on vaccinating everyone,” Siddaramaiah said while tagging PM Narendra Modi and saying, “Mr. @narendramodi, let us raise the bar before celebrating!!” he said.