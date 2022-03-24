Development of AMCA will lead to a quantum jump in technological capabilities of India: HAL Chairman

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme has completed the preliminary design stage and detailed design phase has commenced.

Speaking with The Indian Express, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), R Madhavan said the development of AMCA will lead to a quantum jump in technological capabilities of India. “AMCA development programme is being progressed by ADA and HAL is its design partner. It is the indigenous fifth generation fighter and the specifications are in line with the Fifth Generation aircraft technology with features like stealth, internal weapons, super cruise, serpentine air intake etc. The prototypes are planned to be manufactured through SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) models involving Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), HAL and private players,” he said.

Last week, a new Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility, constructed at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, was inaugurated. The facility will support the Research & Development (R&D) activities for developing Avionics for Fighter Aircraft and FCS for the fifth generation aircraft

Earlier this month DRDO had announced the proverbial metal cutting for the first prototype of AMCA.

On March 14, Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence, in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, said the process for obtaining Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and prototype development AMCA has been initiated.

“Fifth generation fighter aircraft, due to very special features, are costlier than fourth generation fighter aircraft. Since AMCA is an indigenuous fifth generation fighter aircraft, it is less costlier than similar aircraft available outside,” he said.

Besides, HAL is establishing a Greenfield helicopter factory at Tumakuru on a 615-acre land for manufacturing Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) and other futuristic projects. Though the production facility set up is being completed, inauguration is slated in July/August along with the rollout of the first production LUH from the facility.

Updating about the status of the helicopter factory, Madhavan said, “Manufacturing facility will get established as per the Industry 4.0 standards. The facility is currently planned to have a production capacity of 30 LUHs per annum which can be expanded to 60 in the next phase depending on the order availability,” he said.

LUH is a 3-ton class utility helicopter, indigenously designed and developed by HAL to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. LUH will replace the aging fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

“The Tumakuru facility will play a significant role in augmenting helicopter production in the country, considering the projected increase in helicopter requirements in the days to come. Apart from catering to our Defence Forces, we expect demand for these kinds of helicopters in civil and export segments as well,” Madhavan said.