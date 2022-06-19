scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Deve Gowda, Shivakumar ask govt to withdraw textbooks

The opposition parties, rights groups, writers and seers have accused the BJP government of saffronising school textbooks and casting key social reformers such as Basavanna and Dr B R Ambedkar in a lesser light in new school books.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
June 19, 2022 2:29:07 am
HD Deve Gowda, DK Shivakumar, dalit community, B R Ambedkar, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsFormer Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda and state Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar shared the stage on Saturday to participate in a protest called by civil rights groups, writers, and religious seers to seek the withdrawal of new school textbooks introduced by the state government.

The opposition parties, rights groups, writers and seers have accused the BJP government of saffronising school textbooks and casting key social reformers such as Basavanna and Dr B R Ambedkar in a lesser light in new school books.

Shivakumar ripped a copy of the new textbook and said the government should withdraw the revised textbook or face its downfall.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut outPremium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut out
Why experts say India does not need a population policyPremium
Why experts say India does not need a population policy
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problemPremium
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
More Premium Stories >>

Deve Gowda said: “A final call has been given to the government (to withdraw the textbooks). D K Shivakumar has shown his anger by tearing the textbook. I would like to request you to keep the Gokak agitation as your guidance. People of the whole state participated (in the agitation).”

“We should not do politics on this issue; we will support any decision you take,” the former PM told the audience.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Stating that the Constitution of India should be the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan, Bible, and Quran of all citizens, Shivakumar said, “Karnataka should be the land of Basavanna, Kanakadasa, Shishunalla Sharif, and Kuvempu. All communities must be taken along. Our thinkers and reformers have all been insulted. No one can tolerate this, cutting across political lines. We have to protect the heritage of the state and that is why we are protesting.”

More from Bangalore

Shivakumar also asked why no one from the right-wing had raised objections if they were not in favor of the textbooks that were revised by the Baragur Ramachandrappa committee under the Congress-led government.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement