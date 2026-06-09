‘Hadn’t sought ticket’: Kumaraswamy on Rajya Sabha berth for Deve Gowda

H D Kumaraswamy has dismissed criticism over the BJP not fielding H D Deve Gowda for the Rajya Sabha elections. (File Photo)

Union Minister for Heavy Industry and Steel H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday refused to read much into the list of Rajya Sabha candidates announced by the BJP, saying his father and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was not an aspirant for a ticket.

Kumaraswamy was responding to media queries about the criticism levelled by the Congress and unhappiness among a section of the Vokkaliga community over the BJP-JD(S) coalition “denying” a Rajya Sabha seat to the JD(S) patriarch. The tenure of Gowda, who was elected in 2020, ends on June 30.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party named M Nagaraja, an OBC, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka. After the announcement, the Congress party criticised the BJP for “denying” a Rajya Sabha seat to Deve Gowda and the JD(S) for accepting humiliation.