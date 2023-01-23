scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
‘20,000 families at risk’: Deve Gowda writes to PM Narendra Modi against plan to shut SAIL’s Bhadravathi plant

The former prime minister hopes that with a few crores of rupees, the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited can be made profitable and contribute to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

HD Deve Gowda, DK Shivakumar, dalit community, B R Ambedkar, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsFormer Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda. (File photo)
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the steel ministry and the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to drop the plan to close the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district.

The JD(S) leader said the closure of the plant, the only public-sector one in the state, would adversely affect 20,000 families’ livelihood. His intervention came after contract employees of the VISL, a subsidiary of the SAIL, at Bhadravathi began a protest against the plan, which senior plant officials had reportedly conveyed to the employees orally.

In his letter, Gowda stated that since 2000, the VISL had been facing many challenges like disinvestment and privatisation, which he said had affected the morale of the working class as well as residents of the region.

“We would like to bring to your knowledge that this plant has a massive capability to produce more than 700 grades of alloy and special steel, catering to the requirements of the ordnance factories, nuclear complexes, wheel and axle units, auto mobile etc,” he wrote. “Now, I came to know that under the central government’s disinvestment policy feature in non-strategic sectors… the SAIL management started the closer activities of VISL, Bhadravathi.”

“If that plant is closed it will adversely affect 20,000 families’ livelihood. Sir, with my knowledge on the potential of the workforce and the prevailing working culture at VISL, I sincerely hope that with a few crores’ investment, this company can be transformed into a profitable venture and can further contribute to the development of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by catering to the varied department like defence, nuclear, automobile, railway sector etc. Hence, I request you to kindly instruct the Ministry of Steel and SAIL authorities to drop the proposal for the closure and do the needful for the revival of VISL Bhadravathi,” read the former minister’s letter.

The plant was built in 1918 after Diwan Sir M Visvesvaraya advised Nalwadi Krishnraja Wodeyar, king of the Mysuru princely state, to establish an iron and steel unit to meet future demands. According to sources, the plant has about 200 permanent employees and 1,350 contract workers.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 21:47 IST
Protesting sugarcane farmers to infiltrate Amit Shah's Haryana rally: 'In BJP vehicles, wearing BJP T-shirts, carrying BJP placards'

