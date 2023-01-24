scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Deve Gowda lauds Rahul Gandhi for spreading message of harmony through yatra

JD(S) was among the regional parties invited by the Congress to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra's concluding event.

Though leaders of both BJP and Congress have attacked the regional party ahead of the polls, JD(S) veteran H D Deve Gowda enjoys cordial relations with national leaders of both the parties. (File)
Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “fighting hatred and violence” while conveying his inability to attend the January 30 concluding event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

In a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Deve Gowda said, “I may not be able to attend the function in person, but my best wishes are with Shri Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting hatred and violence, and has walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir spreading the message of harmony among people. Please convey my deep appreciation to him.”

It is very appropriate that the function is being organised on the day Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi attained martyrdom, Gowda added.

JD(S) was among the regional parties invited by the Congress to participate in the Yatra’s concluding event.

“I was invited by Shri Mallikarjun Kharge to be be part of the concluding meeting of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar. I am unable to attend, but have conveyed my deep appreciation for the fete that Rahul Gandhi has achieved by walking the length of the nation for harmony,” the JD(S) chief said in a tweet.

The letter comes at a time when elections in Karnataka are only a few months away.

Though leaders of both BJP and Congress have attacked the regional party ahead of the polls, the JD(S) veteran enjoys cordial relations with national leaders of both the parties.

Deve Gowda was photographed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Parliament session, which had given way to speculation about a pact between BJP and JD(S). However, Union Minister Amit Shah had ruled out any such agreement during a rally held at Mandya, maintaining that the party would go alone in Karnataka.

His statement that “when the JD(S) is in power, Karnataka becomes an ATM for the Gowda family” had riled the party leadership.

Deve Gowda is also known to have a good relations with Kharge. In the past, the former PM had opined that Kharge be made the CM of the state, rather than Siddaramaiah.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 21:50 IST
