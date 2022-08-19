Devas-Antrix deal: US court allows seizure of $87,457 funds from US satellite firm

A US court has allowed foreign investors in the start-up firm Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd to seize $87,457 from the bankrupt US satellite firm Intelsat as part of efforts to recover a compensation of over $1.2 billion from Antrix Corp., the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for the cancellation of a 2005 satellite deal.

Three Mauritius-based investors in Devas Multimedia have been attempting to seize funds at Intelsat – which has outstanding dues payable to Antrix Corp – through proceedings in a US federal court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Intelsat Service and Equipment LLC, a US company, which is under bankruptcy proceedings in the Eastern District of Virginia, owes Antrix Corp $146,457, and $87,457 is the amount that the firm has shown as being available for seizure by the foreign investors in Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd.

The Mauritius investors in Devas Multimedia – Devas Employees Mauritius, Telcom Devas Mauritius and CC/Devas Mauritius – are attempting to seize assets linked to Antrix Corp in the US to enforce a $1.2 bn compensation award made in favour of Devas Multimedia by an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on September 14, 2015 for India’s cancellation of the satellite deal in 2011.

The ICC order was confirmed by the US court for the Western District of Washington in October 2020.

In a recent order, the US court for the Eastern District of Virginia rejected a plea by Intelsat to stay the efforts by Devas Multimedia investors to seize its assets to recover dues of the Antrix Corp. The court subsequently on July 29 asked Intelsat to handover a check for $87,457 to Devas Multimedia America Inc, the US arm of Devas.

A US federal court, earlier in August 2021, granted Devas investors the right to find Antrix assets in the Virginia region of the US after Antrix reported holding assets in this region.

Under the failed 2005 Antrix- Devas deal, ISRO was supposed to lease two communication satellites for 12 years at a cost of Rs 167 crore to Devas Multimedia. The start-up was to provide multimedia services to mobile platforms in India using the space band or S-band transponders on ISRO’s GSAT 6 and 6A satellites built at a cost of Rs 766 crore by ISRO.

The deal was annulled by the UPA government in February 2011 amid the 2G crisis by citing the requirement of the S-band spectrum for security purposes of the country.

After the NDA government came to power in 2014, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were asked to investigate the deal. The cancellation of the deal and subsequent developments have resulted in a legal battle spread across the world between the foreign investors in Devas Multimedia and Indian authorities linked to the state-run Antrix Corp and ISRO.

After the cancellation of the deal, foreign investors in Devas Multimedia – including the German telecom major Deutsche Telekom, three Mauritius investors, and Devas Multimedia itself – approached various international tribunals seeking compensation for the failed deal.

The ED and the CBI are pursuing cases of money laundering and corruption against Devas Multimedia and its officials.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in India ordered the liquidation of Devas Multimedia on May 25, 2021, citing fraudulence in its creation. The NCLT order was upheld by the Supreme Court of India on January 17, 2022. The ED filed an application in a Bengaluru special court in June this year to declare the US-based Devas Multimedia founder and CEO Ramachandran Viswanathan a “fugitive economic offender”.

In a counter action in the US, an NGO Frontiers of Freedom and a law firm representing Viswanathan have reportedly sought the recommendation of sanctions by the US state and treasury departments against Indian officials “for involvement in human rights abuses and/or corruption” for pursuing criminal action against Devas officials and Viswanathan through the CBI and ED over the failed satellite deal.