Devas-Antrix deal: Tell process to declare Devas CEO fugitive economic offender, ED told

A special court in Bengaluru hearing a money laundering case against the Devas Multimedia founder has asked the ED to provide details of the government prescribed authority who can issue a notice under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

The ED moved the court in June to declare Ramachandran Viswanathan, the founder-CEO of the liquidated satellite communications start-up firm Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd, a “fugitive economic offender” in connection with a failed 2005 satellite deal with ISRO’s Antrix Corp.

The court has also sought details of the official email id of the accused to whom the notice of the initiation of the move must be communicated.

The court has given the ED a week’s time for “compliance” with provisions of Sections 10 (4) and (6) of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The declaration of an individual as a fugitive economic offender will allow the ED to seek confiscation of properties belonging to the accused person in India and abroad, which are identified as proceeds of an economic crime.

The special court in April 2022 ordered the splitting up of the chargesheet in a money laundering case filed against Viswanathan and nine others on account of the US-based Viswanathan not responding to summons issued by the court in the ED case.

Viswanathan is a satellite communications entrepreneur in the US and is the president of Omnispace LLC, a satellite communications start-up in the US, which is putting together a constellation of satellites to power 5G from space – especially to provide connectivity to remote areas where the terrestrial mobile network does not work.

Devas Multimedia and its investors – including the German telecom major Deutsche Telekom – are involved in a protracted legal battle across the world over the decision of the Government of India in 2011 to annul a 2005 satellite deal between Devas and ISRO’s Antrix

The Devas Multimedia founder Viswanathan is among 10 individuals and entities accused of money laundering by the ED in a chargesheet filed in July 2018. Among others accused in the case are several senior Devas officials, three subsidiaries of the firm, and a former executive director of the Antrix Corporation — the commercial arm of ISRO.