Devas-Antrix deal: Court orders issue of fresh summons to founders of start-up

The CBI had alleged that the Antrix-Devas S-band deal caused wrongful gain of Rs 578 crore to Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd and its owners.

A special court has ordered issue of fresh summons for appearance of two US-based founders of start-up firm Devas Multimedia Ltd who are accused of money laundering in a 2005 deal with ISRO commercial arm Antrix Corporation.

The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases ordered issue of fresh summons on January 12 after the ED told the court that a previous order for appearance of Ramachandran Viswanathan, CEO of the firm, and a director of the firm M G Chandrasekhar were not issued as per guidelines of a legal assistance treaty with the US.

“Issue fresh summons to A2 Sri Ramachandran Viswanathan, A3 Sri M G Chandrasekhar and A7 M/s Devas Multimedia America Inc.,addresses as per the complaint filed by CBI (except addresses mentioned in India) with letter of request returnable by 8.5.2020,’’ the special court has stated.

The fresh summons along with a letter of request from the court for appearance of the accused in the trial must be handed over to ED authorities to be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the court has stated.

