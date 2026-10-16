US court upholds $101m Deutsche Telekom award over failed Devas-Antrix satellite deal

In a setback to India’s efforts to counter foreign investors’ compensation claims over the failed 2005 Devas-Antrix satellite deal, a US court has upheld a $101 million arbitration award granted to German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG in 2020.

The US federal court for the District of Columbia confirmed the compensation award issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Geneva to Deutsche Telekom after a long legal battle where India contended that it enjoyed sovereign immunity and that the telecom firm’s nearly $100 million investment in Bengaluru-based space start-up firm, Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd, was not under an Indo-German trade treaty.

The Indian government had also contended that Devas Multimedia had been liquidated on charges of fraud, and that the Supreme Court of India had upheld the liquidation.

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“Courts in Switzerland, Germany, and Singapore have considered, and rejected, many of the same issues India advances here, opting to leave the award undisturbed. Upon consideration of the entire record and applicable law, I join those courts in finding that India’s objections and defenses lack merit. I therefore deny India’s motion and confirm the award,” US District Judge Richard Leon ruled in a memorandum opinion dated September 30.

The ruling stems from Deutsche Telekom’s investment of $99.2 million in Devas Multimedia between 2008 and 2009 through a Singapore-based subsidiary. The German firm held a 20.73 per cent stake in the startup by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and satellite radio executives from the US. Devas Multimedia had entered into a 2005 agreement with ISRO’s commercial arm, Antrix Corporation, and was promised communication satellites to provide broadband and multimedia services.

India cancelled the agreement in February 2011, citing security concerns. Deutsche Telekom subsequently initiated arbitration proceedings, arguing that the cancellation violated a 1995 Indo-German Bilateral Investment Treaty.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in Geneva awarded Deutsche Telekom $101 million in damages in May 2020. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court rejected Indian appeals against the award in 2023.

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Deutsche Telekom’s case against India

Deutsche Telekom’s efforts to confirm the arbitration award, along with interest amounting to $135 million, in the US federal court began on April 19, 2021. The Indian government obtained a stay in the proceedings in July 2022 by saying “new evidence showed fraud in the formation of the Devas-Antrix Agreement”.

The US court lifted the stay in March 2023 after the Swiss Federal Supreme Court rejected India’s challenge. In March 2024, the US court rejected India’s motion to dismiss the Deutsche Telekom petition.

On October 3, 2025, a US circuit court ruled that the district court was right in its “denial of India’s motion to dismiss, but remanded the case to consider India’s substantive defenses” under the New York Convention.

What India argued

India argued before the US court that Deutsche Telekom’s investment was only in the nature of “preinvestment activities” and did not qualify for protection under the BIT because it was “indirect” and routed through a Singapore subsidiary. The government also contended that Devas Multimedia had been liquidated in India on grounds of fraud, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court.

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The court, however, found that the telecom giant had a protected investment under the treaty and ruled that a covered equity interest under a BIT does not disappear as an investment “if the host state later withholds an operational license or prevents the underlying project from proceeding”.

The US court also rejected India’s contention that the investment was “unlawful under Indian law”, holding that findings against Devas did not establish that the German company’s investment itself was unlawful or that it knowingly participated in the alleged fraud.

The court also cited a 2024 Singapore judgment which said “it would not be appropriate for us to deduce, from the solitary fact that DT had conducted due diligence on Devas, that DT would have become aware of any fraud being perpetrated by Devas and its original investors on Antrix and India”.

Second setback in US courts in two months

The September 30 order is the second legal setback for India in the US in two months in connection with the Devas-Antrix compensation awards.

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In August, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld a 2020 court order confirming a $565.2 million compensation award to Devas Multimedia over the failed 2005 satellite deal with Antrix Corp.

The court stated that it was within the US federal court for the western district of Washington’s jurisdiction to decide to confirm an arbitration award of the International Chamber of Commerce against Antrix Corp since the commercial arm did not enjoy arbitration immunity as a foreign sovereign entity.

What is the 2005 Devas-Antrix deal?

The 2005 Devas-Antrix deal envisaged leasing two communication satellites for 12 years, for Rs 167 crore, to Devas Multimedia for broadband and multimedia services. The agreement became controversial amid the 2G spectrum controversy and was terminated by the UPA government in 2011.

After the NDA government came to power in 2014, the CBI was asked to investigate the deal. In August 2016, the CBI filed a chargesheet against eight officials from Devas, ISRO and Antrix linked to the 2005 deal for “being party to a criminal conspiracy with an intent to cause undue gain to themselves or others by abusing official positions”. Among the eight people chargesheeted are former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair and US-based founder- president of Devas Multimedia, Ramachandran Vishwanathan.

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The CBI has accused former ISRO officials and Devas of causing a loss of approximately Rs 578 crore to the Indian government through the 2005 deal.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against five Devas officials. The ED has stated that Devas Multimedia transferred 85 per cent of the Rs 579 crore foreign funding it received to the US under various claims.

The National Company Law Tribunal in India ordered the liquidation of Devas Multimedia on May 25, 2021, citing fraudulence in its creation. The Supreme Court upheld the order on January 17, 2022.