Lakes of Bengaluru: Devarakere Lake, a waterbody that after years of struggle brims with water

Spread across 7.2 acre, the Devarakere Lake in the Isro Layout is one of those rare lakes that are free from encroachments and today, brims with water. Until a few years ago, the lake was an arid land which had turned into a playground for children. Now, the waterbody also hosts several species of birds.

A group of local residents had formed the Devarakere Samrakshana Vedhike Walkers’ Association to revive the lake. With the support of local politicians and residents, the lake was restored.

The civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is constructing a jogging track and a gate around the lake. BBMP has set aside Rs 1.3 crore for the restoration of the lake.

“We are working on fencing, gates and constructing a jogging track. The BBMP is also working on the construction of a drain. We are hopeful of completing the work by the end of this month,” said Guru, a contractor authorised to work on the development of the lake.

“Surprisingly in Bengaluru, the Devarkere Lake area is rich in vegetation. It has trees, bushes and creepers on two sides. Even the rajakaluve (storm water drain) hosts many trees and all this contributes in hosting birds. The lake is naturally placed in the lower part of the area and has all the potential to attract rainwater from at least three sides of the lake. Good coordination between BBMP’s ward level and the officials of the lakes department can ensure rainwater from around the surrounding areas is directed towards the lake,” said lake conservationist Raghavendra B Pachhapur.

He added, “During my visit last week, I could spot birds of 15 different species in just an hour. Highlights among them were the Indian Golden Oriole, Oriental Magpie Robin, Indian Paradise-Flycatcher apart from others. It is a place to listen to nature, the chirping sounds that never stop.”

Adding further, he suggested, “Since rejuvenation is underway, BBMP engineers should concentrate on harnessing rainwater to contribute in maintaining good water quality. Since the wetland has been re-done, I would suggest making variations in the lake’s bed depth as it helps attract biodiversity and support various species of bird. BBMP should also focus on fencing of the rajakaluve before the area is encroached.”