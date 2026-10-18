50 detained in Karnataka over anti-SIR protest at Town Hall

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Around 50 members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and social activists were detained by the police on Saturday after they gathered near Town Hall to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The protesters were taken in two buses to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) grounds on Mysuru Road in Chamarajpet, where they were detained for some time before being released.
The police had deployed a heavy force and erected barricades near Town Hall to prevent the demonstration. Additional police platoons remained stationed in the area to prevent further protests.
The action came after the SJ Park police rejected the organisers’ request to hold a demonstration outside VN Hall, citing Karnataka High Court guidelines restricting protests and rallies to Freedom Park.
In a notice dated October 17, the police referred to the High Court order designating Freedom Park as the venue for protests and rallies. The notice prohibited demonstrations, rallies, placard displays and mock protests at other locations and warned of legal action against violations. The police said the organisers could hold the protest at Freedom Park after obtaining the necessary permission and complying with applicable legal requirements.
“The Bengaluru police have formally rejected our intimation to protest at Town Hall,” an AISA Karnataka member said.
The organisers and activists criticised the police action, alleging that the State government was applying different standards to peaceful protests. They questioned the government’s position, saying that while the Home Minister had spoken in favour of peaceful demonstrations and condemned police action against protesters in Delhi, the police had prevented them from holding a demonstration in Bengaluru.
City-based social activist and advocate Narasimhamurthy also criticised the police action, saying the agitation would continue until the protesters’ demands were met.
Traffic movement around Town Hall was disrupted for some time due to the gathering and the heavy police deployment.