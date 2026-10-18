50 detained in Karnataka over anti-SIR protest at Town Hall

Around 50 members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and social activists were detained by the police on Saturday after they gathered near Town Hall to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters were taken in two buses to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) grounds on Mysuru Road in Chamarajpet, where they were detained for some time before being released.

The police had deployed a heavy force and erected barricades near Town Hall to prevent the demonstration. Additional police platoons remained stationed in the area to prevent further protests.