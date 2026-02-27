Desperation or deceit?: Bengaluru domestic help held for stealing 12.5 kg silver to fund husband’s cancer treatment

Chaitra, a native of Davanagere, who had allegedly stole 12.5 kg of silver articles worth Rs 35 lakh from her employer’s residence on Friday.

The Bengaluru police on Friday arrested a domestic worker for allegedly stealing 12.5 kg of silver articles worth Rs 35 lakh from her employer’s residence.

The accused, identified as Chaitra, a native of Davanagere, had been working for the past one-and-a-half years at the house of a reputed surgeon employed at a private hospital in the city, said the Jeevan Bheemanagar Police.

The thefts reportedly took place in phases; silver utensils and pooja items were taken from the upper floor, where they were stored and used only during festivals.

“She allegedly took advantage of her work and stole one item at a time, ensuring the theft went unnoticed,” said an officer. “Since the silverware was not used regularly, the family did not immediately realise the items were missing,” the officer added.