Desperation or deceit?: Bengaluru domestic help held for stealing 12.5 kg silver to fund husband’s cancer treatment

The Bengaluru police on Friday arrested a domestic worker for allegedly stealing 12.5 kg of silver articles worth Rs 35 lakh from her employer’s residence.
The accused, identified as Chaitra, a native of Davanagere, had been working for the past one-and-a-half years at the house of a reputed surgeon employed at a private hospital in the city, said the Jeevan Bheemanagar Police.
The thefts reportedly took place in phases; silver utensils and pooja items were taken from the upper floor, where they were stored and used only during festivals.
“She allegedly took advantage of her work and stole one item at a time, ensuring the theft went unnoticed,” said an officer. “Since the silverware was not used regularly, the family did not immediately realise the items were missing,” the officer added.
Investigations revealed that Chaitra’s husband was undergoing cancer treatment, and the accused had pawned the stolen silver to meet medical expenses. Despite committing the thefts, she continued working at the same residence to avoid suspicion.
The police added that she, however, quit the job a few days before Deepavali. When the family later opened the bag containing the silver articles ahead of the festival, they were shocked to find the utensils and pooja items missing.
During interrogation, Chaitra reportedly confessed to the crime.
The police have since recovered all 12.5 kg of silverware valued at Rs 35 lakh from her possession.
