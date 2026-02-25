Designers Dame Zandra Rhodes, Rajeev Sethi to reveal secrets of a 40-year creative bond at Bengaluru’s BIC

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bengaluru is set to see a discussion featuring legendary British designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, along with veteran Indian designer Rajeev Sethi. The discussion will be conducted on March 2 at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) in Indira Nagar.
Rhodes and Sethi, who have known each other for nearly forty years, will explore several themes in the talk titled Design, Skills, and Transcontinental Flair, from Indian textile traditions to the communities of craftsmen.
According to a statement from the BIC, they will “discuss the evolving role of design in sustaining cultural heritage, the transformative power of collaboration, and the personal bond that has sustained their creative dialogue across decades.”
Rhodes is well known for her signature hand-drawn prints, having made her mark early in fashion, working on clothes for the late Princess Diana, glam rockstar Marc Bolan, as well as Brian May and Freddie Mercury of Queen. Sethi, who has been awarded the Padma Bhushan as well as other international honours, is one of India’s foremost designers and scenographers.
Admission to the event is free of charge, but registration must be completed at the BIC website ahead of time.
