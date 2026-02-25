Designers Dame Zandra Rhodes, Rajeev Sethi to reveal secrets of a 40-year creative bond at Bengaluru’s BIC

Bengaluru is set to see a discussion featuring legendary British designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, along with veteran Indian designer Rajeev Sethi. The discussion will be conducted on March 2 at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) in Indira Nagar.

Rhodes and Sethi, who have known each other for nearly forty years, will explore several themes in the talk titled Design, Skills, and Transcontinental Flair, from Indian textile traditions to the communities of craftsmen.

According to a statement from the BIC, they will “discuss the evolving role of design in sustaining cultural heritage, the transformative power of collaboration, and the personal bond that has sustained their creative dialogue across decades.”