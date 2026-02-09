‘Back office’ era is over, design will be focus of India’s Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Design will be the topmost priority of India’s Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and equipment and materials come next, said Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday.

After the release of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced semiconductor design using 2-nanometre technology in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the minister said that the era when India was merely a hub for “back office development” is over.

“Today, we unveiled a 2-nanometre chip… This is in a series of companies.. AMD has done it, now Qualcomm has, it is a series of developments where companies are designing end-to-end products in India.”

On AI entering the Indian tech industry, Vaishnaw said, “The opportunity that comes out of this is that we as a country have a strong industry which is ready to go to any enterprise and provide a tech-based solution. Earlier, we were providing a software-based solution; now we have the opportunity to provide an AI-based solution.”