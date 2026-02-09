‘Back office’ era is over, design will be focus of India’s Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Design will be the topmost priority of India’s Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and equipment and materials come next, said Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday.
After the release of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced semiconductor design using 2-nanometre technology in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the minister said that the era when India was merely a hub for “back office development” is over.
“Today, we unveiled a 2-nanometre chip… This is in a series of companies.. AMD has done it, now Qualcomm has, it is a series of developments where companies are designing end-to-end products in India.”
On AI entering the Indian tech industry, Vaishnaw said, “The opportunity that comes out of this is that we as a country have a strong industry which is ready to go to any enterprise and provide a tech-based solution. Earlier, we were providing a software-based solution; now we have the opportunity to provide an AI-based solution.”
He also disclosed that two companies had expressed interest in setting up AI server manufacturing facilities in India. Vaishnaw added, “That is a direct result of the data centres coming up in India… The motherboard and other components which go into a server, the manufacturing of which can also be taken up rapidly, because as part of the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, there are units which are going to manufacture the most advanced printed circuit boards in the country.”
Regarding the physical fabrication of semiconductors, he expressed optimism that manufacturing in India could take on the challenge of producing smaller boards by working toward 7-nanometre chips, having already begun with 28-nanometre chips used in applications such as the automotive sector.
He said, “That experience is now being integrated into our country. We have defined the path to 7 nm, having learned from other countries that have followed this path, such as Taiwan and South Korea.”
Speaking to the assembled Qualcomm personnel, the minister said, “Let us keep it as a target that the 2 nm chip should also be fabbed in India.”
