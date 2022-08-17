‘Denied rented house’, Karnataka transgender person says she has sought mercy killing

A transgender person in Karnataka said on Wednesday that she had petitioned the Kodagu district administration seeking mercy killing after being repeatedly denied a house on rent.

According to Rehana, a resident of Madikeri, she had said in her petition that she had been denied a rented house because of her transgender identity. She also wrote that she was forced to beg to make a living and was staying in a lodge room.

In a video, Rehana said whenever she approached landlords, they had refused to rent out a house to her. She also claimed she had submitted several memorandums to district administration before, but in vain.

“Don’t we have a life? Why does society treat us in such a bad manner?” she asked in the video, adding that she was ready to pay whatever rent the landlords would demand.

The transgender person said she had written her last letter to the authorities and asked deputy commissioner Sateesha B C to “fix a date for her mercy killing” as she was not able to endure the mental suffering, torture, humiliation, and the violation of her human rights.