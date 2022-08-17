scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

‘Denied rented house’, Karnataka transgender person says she has sought mercy killing

Rehana says she has petitioned Kodagu deputy commissioner Sateesha B C to 'fix a date for her mercy killing' as she is not able to endure the mental suffering, torture, humiliation, and the violation of her human rights.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 17, 2022 8:22:25 pm
euthanasia, child euthanasia, Netherlands child euthanasia, child euthanasia legal netherlands, indian expressThe transgender person said she had asked deputy commissioner Sateesha B C to "fix a date for her mercy killing” as she was not able to endure the mental suffering and violation of her human rights.(Representational photo)

A transgender person in Karnataka said on Wednesday that she had petitioned the Kodagu district administration seeking mercy killing after being repeatedly denied a house on rent.

According to Rehana, a resident of Madikeri, she had said in her petition that she had been denied a rented house because of her transgender identity. She also wrote that she was forced to beg to make a living and was staying in a lodge room.

In a video, Rehana said whenever she approached landlords, they had refused to rent out a house to her. She also claimed she had submitted several memorandums to district administration before, but in vain.

“Don’t we have a life? Why does society treat us in such a bad manner?” she asked in the video, adding that she was ready to pay whatever rent the landlords would demand.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
More from Bangalore
Also Read |Monkeypox cases driven ‘underground’ by anti-gay stigma in India

The transgender person said she had written her last letter to the authorities and asked deputy commissioner Sateesha B C to “fix a date for her mercy killing” as she was not able to endure the mental suffering, torture, humiliation, and the violation of her human rights.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 08:16:50 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

2

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

3

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself dire...
Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself dire...
As Majithia release boosts Sukhbir morale, a question hovers: Can he turn...
As Majithia release boosts Sukhbir morale, a question hovers: Can he turn...
Normal life remains a distant dream for Pandits in the Valley
Opinion

Normal life remains a distant dream for Pandits in the Valley

Bhim Amy Chief stopped on way to meet Dalit boy's family in Rajasthan

Bhim Amy Chief stopped on way to meet Dalit boy's family in Rajasthan

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused in money laundering case

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused in money laundering case

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal

Why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal

Premium
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement