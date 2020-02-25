Situation in Delhi distressing, Amit Shah should take firm action, says Siddaramaiah

Siddramaiah also said Kapil Mishra’s speech amounted to “sedition” and that the BJP leader should be arrested. Siddramaiah also said Kapil Mishra’s speech amounted to “sedition” and that the BJP leader should be arrested.

As northeast Delhi continues to remain on edge after the violence over the amended citizenship law, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to issue strict orders to the police force in the capital to bring the situation under control. Nine people, including a Delhi police head constable, were killed in the clashes that first began on Sunday.

Demanding the arrest of BJP MP Kapil Mishra, Siddarmaiah said the “distressing” situation in Delhi is a “result of ulterior motives of divisive forces within the country.” He also said that the police have completely failed in their responsibility.

“Distressing scenes in Delhi!! #DelhiBurning as a result of ulterior motives of divisive forces within our Country. Police have completely failed in their responsibility. People have to remain calm & promote peace in the area for their own benefit,” he tweeted. The Congress leader further added that Shah should see to it that the police act in the interest of the nation and not in the interest of “a few people.”

“As the Delhi Police comes under the ambit of Amit Shah, he should take firm action to restore law and order in the national capital,” Siddaramaiah said in Bengaluru.

Triggering point of the #DelhiViolence seems to be the inciting speech of @BJP4India leader @KapilMishra_IND. This actually qualifies for a sedition case as it was aimed at disturbing National peace & security. Police have to arrest him & bring normalcy in Delhi.

Siddramaiah also said Kapil Mishra’s speech amounted for “sedition” and that the BJP leader should be arrested. “This (Mishra’s speech) actually qualifies for a sedition case as it was aimed at disturbing National peace & security. Police have to arrest him & bring normalcy in Delhi,” Siddaramaiah – also a qualified lawyer – tweeted.

Violent mobs torched vehicles, homes, and shops in northeast Delhi, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur Monday. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the affected areas. Calling the situation “unfortunate,” Kejriwal said the district magistrate has been asked to take out a peace march with the police. He also appealed all temples and mosques in affected areas to help in maintaining peace.

