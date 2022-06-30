Delhi police conducts search at Mohammed Zubair’s Bengaluru residence

Delhi police on Thursday conducted a search at the residence of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in Bengaluru.

The Delhi Police left for Zubair’s house early on Thursday and landed in Bengaluru at 11 am. They reached his home in DJ Halli at 11.30 am and have been conducting a search since then. Zubair is also present for the search.

An engineer by profession, Zubair, who is a fact-checker with Alt News website, was arrested on June 27 over a tweet he posted in 2018. The Twitter account that made an official complaint against him by tagging the Delhi Police has since been deleted.

Based on the person’s complaint, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit had arrested Zubair while he was being questioned in a 2020 POCSO case, where he had protection from arrest by the High Court. Zubair has been booked under sections of promoting enmity and outraging religious sentiments. He has been sent to four-days police custody.

Zubair, along with Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha, had pursued engineering degrees in Bengaluru before moving out of the city. Zubair was briefly in the UK before plunging into the world of fact-checking, activism and journalism by teaming up with Pratik, say acquaintances of the founders.