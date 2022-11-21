At 13.9 degrees, Bengaluru wakes up to November’s lowest temperature in a decade

India’s IT capital Bengaluru woke up to a cold Monday morning with the weather agency recording a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest reported in November in a decade.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Garden City recorded a maximum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 13.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at HAL airport station was as low as 12.5 degrees Celsius while Bengaluru International Airport station reported 14.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said the last time the month of November saw the mercury dip so low in Bengaluru was on November 21, 2012 when the temperature was recorded at 13.3 degrees Celsius. However, the all-time record is 9.6 degrees Celsius, reported on November 15, 1967.

According to the Met Office forecast, the skies will be generally cloudy for the next 48 hours. Mist is very likely during the early morning hours in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Sunday, Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius in the plains of the state. The IMD said, “Minimum temperatures are likely to be markedly below normal at a few places over North Interior Karnataka (NIK) and at isolated places over Central Karnataka (CK). Appreciably below normal at few places over CK & NIK and at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka (SIK) during next 48 hours.”