Defence ministry signs contracts with BEL to procure supplies for Air Force

The Union Ministry of Defence (MoD) Tuesday signed two contracts worth a total of Rs 3,102 crore with the Bengaluru and Hyderabad units of the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

With BEL-Bengaluru, the MoD concluded a contract for supply of Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1,993 crores.

The supply of advanced EW systems will significantly enhance the battle-survivability of IAF fighter aircraft while undertaking operational missions against adversaries’ ground-based as well as airborne fire control and surveillance radars. The EW suite has been indigenously designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The MoD also signed a contract with BEL-Hyderabad for Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) for the IAF. The contract is a significant step towards enhancing the capabilities of the IAF to prepare for future warfare. The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1,109 crore. The IEWR will be used to test and evaluate airborne EW equipment and validate their deployment in an operational scenario.