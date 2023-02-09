Defence ministry announces Bandhan ceremony at Aero India, says it will witness significant MoUs and product launches

The Bandhan ceremony which will witness the signing of a substantial number of MoUs, Transfer of Technology Agreements by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), major announcements and product launches by the private and the public sector will be organised on February 15 on the sidelines of Aero India 2023.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) Thursday announced that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the event and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also be present at the occasion.

The CEOs of major private defence companies and the chief managing directors of the defence public sector units will participate in the event. “Bandhan event is aimed at forging and renewing partnerships between business entities for innovative collaboration and strategic transformation of the defence manufacturing sector in the country. It will provide an ideal platform to the defence public sector units, private defence companies and foreign vendors to ink business pacts to enhance defence collaboration and cooperation. It will also strengthen the domestic defence ecosystem and give a major boost to defence manufacturing and exports,” the ministry said.

“These business to business (B2B) engagements have immense business potential and will go a long way in scaling up the global engagement of Indian Defence Companies. These MoUs and transfer of technologies (ToTs) would also pave the way for more foreign direct investment (FDI) in defence for enhanced defence manufacturing including manufacturing in the defence industrial corridors,” it further said.