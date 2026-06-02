ED seizes assets, freezes Rs 18 crore in Rs 899 crore bank loan diversion case

The ED probe allegedly found that the accused in the Deepak Cables (India) Limited bank fraud case allegedly used multiple entities for fictitious sales and purchases, circular trading, and issuance of fake corporate guarantees. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) zonal office in Bengaluru has seized Rs 1.27 crore worth of valuables and frozen bank accounts totalling Rs 18 crore in connection with a probe into the alleged diversion of a Rs 899.35 crore loan from a consortium of banks by Deepak Cables (India) Limited (DCIL).

The ED said on Monday that the development followed searches conducted between May 21 and 29 in a cheating case.

“During the search operations, various incriminating documents belonging to DCIL, K Venkateswara Rao, director of DCIL, Mahesh Agarwal (Kolkata), director of Adhunik Corporation Ltd. and others were seized under the provisions of the PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act], 2002,” the central agency said in a statement.