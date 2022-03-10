Deemed universities in Karnataka to admit medical students repatriated from Ukraine

The association of deemed universities in Karnataka has decided to step in to help students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine to continue their studies. The students will be accommodated in medical institutions under the body as per the instructions of the government and regulatory bodies.

Prabhakar Kore, chairman of the Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK), said the move is “part of the nation-building efforts and also to help medical students who returned from Ukraine discontinuing their education.”

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing ‘Operation Ganga’ to repatriate the students. “The Russia-Ukraine war presented unprecedented challenges to the Indian students who were in Ukraine for higher studies,” Kore added.

Manoj Rajan, Nodal Officer and Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said 621 students from Karnataka have been evacuated from Ukraine as of Wednesday.

“Based on the data received of stranded students in Ukraine from the Government of India and from the calls received in the control room, the district administration has reported district-wise status of stranded students as of Wednesday. Overall, we have confirmed 16 students who need to be evacuated. The district administration and the central call centre have reached out to every possible family and student,” Rajan added.