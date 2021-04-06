Decision soon on holding Bengaluru Karaga festival without Covid-19 restrictions: BBMP commissioner

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will form a panel to take a call on whether the historical Bengaluru Karaga festival should be held without any restrictions this year.

A decision will be taken soon, said BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta after chairing a meeting over the festival arrangements.

“An Utsava committee needs to be formed before taking any decisions and an official from Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department has been appointed as administrator, ” Gupta said.

“The panel will have prominent leaders from the Thigala community, who will see whether the celebrations should be restricted to the ceremonial pooja within the temple or if a procession could be taken out and the committee is expected to submit its report in seven to 10 days,” he added.

The Bengaluru Karaga, which has a history of over 300 years, is scheduled to be held from April 19 to 27. Largely associated with the Thigala community, the festival attracts lakhs of devotees every year from across the city.

Last year, due to high Covid-19 cases and lockdown, the festival, for the first time, was held within the premises of Shri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Nagarathpet. A procession that marks the culmination of the 11-day festival was cancelled.