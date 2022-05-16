scorecardresearch
Debt-ridden Benglauru man makes away with test-drive car, wanted to maintain ‘social status’

Police track MG Venkatesh Naik using IP address data sourced from OLX and trace the stolen Maruti Vitara Brezza to Dasarahalli in the Karnataka capital.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 16, 2022 4:14:50 pm
MG Venkatesh Naik (File)

A debt-ridden 36-year-old businessman who allegedly stole a car in order to maintain his “social status” has been arrested in Bengaluru after a 100-day manhunt, police said.

According to the police, MG Venkatesh Naik approached Ravindra Elluri, who had placed an advertisement on OLX in January to sell his Maruti Vitara Brezza car, for a test drive. Venkatesh took the car for a “test drive” and allegedly made away with it.

Acting on Elluri’s complaint, registered against an unknown person because Venkatesh had hidden his identity, the Amruthahalli police tried to track him through the mobile phone he had used to access the free classifieds ads website. But the police learnt that he had stolen the phone the same day from Bengaluru. They then approached OLX asking for around 2,500 internet protocol addresses used for searching for cars in the city.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A police officer said, “When we verified IP addresses from the three months, we were able to track Venkatesh’s IP address and the vehicle was traced to Dasarahalli.”

Venkatesh, a native of Bagepalli in Chikkaballapura district and resident of Bengaluru’s Amruth Nagar area, told the police that he had owned a Vitara Brezza but had to sell it to clear some debts.

According to the police officer, Venkatesh felt it would have been humiliating to visit his village without a car as he was used to going there by car. He had changed the number plate of the car, the officer added. Arrested on May 15, Venkatesh was remanded in judicial custody.

