Death of BJP MLA’s nephew: Police register murder case based on father’s complaint

Karnataka police have registered a murder case in connection with the death of Chandrashekar, the nephew of Chief Minister’s political secretary and Honnali MLA M.P. Renukacharya.

The case was registered by Honnali police after Chandrashekar’s father M.P. Ramesh filed a complaint alleging that his son was murdered. The police registered the case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

Chandrashekar, 24, son of M.P. Renukacharya’s brother Ramesh, went missing on October 30. On October 3, his body was found in decomposed state inside a car in a canal near Honnali in Davangere district. In the complaint, Ramesh alleged that there were injury marks on the body which looked like his hands and legs were tied.

“It appeared that someone had hit his head and ears with a weapon. Someone has killed my son and pushed the car with his body into the canal to make it look like an accident,” Ramesh alleged in the complaint.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said that police were investigating the case from all angles.

Meanwhile, Renukacharya along with his supporters went to the Honnali police station demanding that police show them the car in which the body of his nephew was found. Expressing his displeasure over the “negligence of the police department”, the MLA said, “If my son (Renukacharya calls his nephew as his son) cannot be protected, what is the plight of the common man.”

When he insisted on checking the car, the police convinced him stating that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials were checking it and that nobody would be allowed to go near the vehicle.

Renukacharya continued to assert that the body was found by his followers and not the police. “It was a pre-planned murder. Before killing my son, he was tortured. The negligence of the police is evident,” he alleged.

A police official said they were waiting for the postmortem report.