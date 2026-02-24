2.5 lakh dead women still ‘receiving’ Rs 2,000 under Gruha Lakshmi scheme; Karnataka plans crackdown

The misuse of Gruha Lakshmi scheme came to light when the department sought data from a portal dedicated to issuing birth and death certificates (Image generated using AI).

Families have continued to avail the benefits of the Karnataka Government’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme even after the registered beneficiaries are dead, the women and child development department has found. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme deposits Rs 2,000 into the accounts of women heads of households.

According to sources within the department, families of approximately 2.5 lakh women across Karnataka have misused various guarantee schemes, including Gruha Lakshmi. In the case of Gruha Lakshmi alone, the department suspects that Rs 70 crore has been misappropriated. There are also suspicions that rations may have been collected in the names of deceased beneficiaries.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shamla Iqbal, Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, said that the issue came to light six months ago when the department sought data from E-Janma, a portal dedicated to issuing birth and death certificates.