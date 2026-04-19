Four dead in highway pile-up in Karnataka

According to police sources, the accident began as a minor collision but escalated when the speeding lorry rammed into a bike and subsequently crashed into a bus and a car before overturning. (Representational image/File)

At least four people are feared dead and some others were injured in a pile-up involving a bus, a garlic-laden lorry, a car and multiple two-wheelers near Danapur in Hospet taluk of Vijayanagara district on National Highway 50 on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police sources, the accident began as a minor collision but escalated when the speeding lorry rammed into a bike and subsequently crashed into a bus and a car before overturning.

The lorry fell onto the car and dragged it for nearly 100 metres after the impact, police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the driver was transporting garlic towards Chitradurga and was driving at high speed, leading to loss of control and a chain collision.