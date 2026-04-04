De-addiction centre escapee uses stolen phone to book Rapido, assaults Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver

The police said that the assailants pushed the autorickshaw driver out of the vehicle and fled with ₹28,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and the autorickshaw.

The Bagalur Police in Bengaluru have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the assault and robbery of an autorickshaw driver in early March, during which valuables worth over ₹3 lakh were stolen, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Kanish, is reported to be a drug addict, the police said, adding that he had committed the offence to procure money for drugs. Efforts are underway to trace the minor who was reportedly involved with him in the incident.

According to the police, Kanish and the minor had escaped from a de-addiction centre under the Bagalur police limits, after stealing a mobile phone from a staff member of the centre. The stolen phone was later used to book the ride through the Rapido platform that led to the attack.