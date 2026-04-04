De-addiction centre escapee uses stolen phone to book Rapido, assaults Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver

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The Bagalur Police in Bengaluru have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the assault and robbery of an autorickshaw driver in early March, during which valuables worth over ₹3 lakh were stolen, the police said on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Kanish, is reported to be a drug addict, the police said, adding that he had committed the offence to procure money for drugs. Efforts are underway to trace the minor who was reportedly involved with him in the incident.
According to the police, Kanish and the minor had escaped from a de-addiction centre under the Bagalur police limits, after stealing a mobile phone from a staff member of the centre. The stolen phone was later used to book the ride through the Rapido platform that led to the attack.
According to the FIR by the driver, identified as Darshan, he has been working as an autorickshaw driver for two years. He purchased his Bajaj autorickshaw in 2024 and was operating it through Rapido.
On March 1, Darshan received a booking request for a trip to Devanahalli Airport (Brake Gate) between 10.30 am and 10.45 am, while near Hunnur in Electronic City. After initial difficulty contacting the customer, the accused shared a micro-location near Huskur–Madduramma Temple towards Ghattahalli.
Two people, Kanish and the minor, boarded the auto-rickshaw from that location. The police said that while proceeding to the destination, they diverted Darshan near Budigere Cross and later took him to a less-frequented stretch of road leading to Devanahalli, within the limits of Bagalur police station, near the KIADB industrial area. Around 2 pm, the accused asked him to stop, claiming they were visiting a friend and would settle the fare of ₹1,080. When Darshan insisted on payment, they attacked him from behind with a knife and punched him repeatedly, knocking out four of his teeth.
The assailants then pushed him out of the vehicle and fled with ₹28,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and the autorickshaw. Passersby helped the injured driver, who was taken to Devanahalli Government Hospital for treatment.
The stolen autorickshaw was later sold in Kolar for ₹5,000. The police are continuing their investigation.
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