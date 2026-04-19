Days after Constitution Amendment Bill defeat, Congress, BJP trade barbs

The BJP and Congress Sunday sparred over the defeat of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, which clubbed delimitation with women’s reservation.

The BJP dispatched MP and former minister Anurag Thakur to the state to attack the Congress for ‘betraying’ the women of the country.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Ranebennur, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that while the Congress had opposed delimitation, it was not against reservation for women. The concern of Karnataka and other Southern states, he said, was the major increase in Lok Sabha seats in North India.

“The BJP has never demanded 33 per cent reservation for women. Only now are they playing politics over the issue,” he said. Responding to PM’s address, where he accused the Congress of being anti-women, Siddaramaiah said the speech was delivered with an eye on West Bengal and Tamil Nadu polls.