‘Rs 10 crore contract to kill me’: Former Karnataka MLC Dayananda Reddy alleges kidnapping, extortion bid

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Former Karnataka Legislative Council member Dayananda Reddy alleged on Tuesday that a gang kidnapped him at gunpoint and held him hostage for over four hours, demanding crores of rupees before releasing him near Anekal on Bengaluru’s outskirts.
According to a complaint filed at the Attibele police station, the incident took place around 12.15 am on Tuesday when Reddy was returning home with his driver after work at the Gold Coin Club, where he serves as president.
Reddy told the police that near Heelalige village, two men on a motorcycle intercepted his car, claiming they had brought him a gift. After the vehicle doors were unlocked, one of the accused entered the rear seat while another occupied the front passenger seat and allegedly threatened the occupants with a firearm.
A red-coloured car carrying two more men joined them shortly thereafter. The gang allegedly forced the driver into the back seat and drove through Bommasandra towards Attibele before taking Reddy to an isolated area near KHB Layout in Jigala village.
In his complaint, Reddy alleged that the accused held a gun to his neck and told him they had received a “Rs 10-crore contract” to eliminate him. He claimed he pleaded for his life and offered money in exchange for his release.
The gang initially demanded Rs 3 crore and later agreed to accept Rs 2 crore after negotiations, the complaint states. Reddy allegedly told them he could arrange the money only after banks opened later that day.
The accused then provided a mobile phone number and instructed him to contact them after arranging the funds. Before leaving, one of the suspects identified himself as “Praveen”, Reddy told the police. He also reported seeing a red car bearing a Kerala registration number.
The gang allegedly kept him confined until about 4.45 am before releasing him. Reddy said he informed his family members and approached the police.
Based on the complaint, the Attibele police have registered a case under charges of kidnapping, criminal intimidation and extortion. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, the police said.
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