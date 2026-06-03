‘Rs 10 crore contract to kill me’: Former Karnataka MLC Dayananda Reddy alleges kidnapping, extortion bid

Former Karnataka MLC Dayananda Reddy was returning home after work at the Gold Coin Club when the incident occurred. ( File Photo)

Former Karnataka Legislative Council member Dayananda Reddy alleged on Tuesday that a gang kidnapped him at gunpoint and held him hostage for over four hours, demanding crores of rupees before releasing him near Anekal on Bengaluru’s outskirts.

According to a complaint filed at the Attibele police station, the incident took place around 12.15 am on Tuesday when Reddy was returning home with his driver after work at the Gold Coin Club, where he serves as president.

Reddy told the police that near Heelalige village, two men on a motorcycle intercepted his car, claiming they had brought him a gift. After the vehicle doors were unlocked, one of the accused entered the rear seat while another occupied the front passenger seat and allegedly threatened the occupants with a firearm.