Day before BJP state in-charge visit, Yediyurappa says no leadership confusion in Karnataka unit

One day before BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh is scheduled to visit the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tuesday said there was no confusion in the state BJP on the leadership issue and the party was united.

“Arun Singh is Karnataka in-charge, he is coming to the state, he will talk to all legislators and Members of Parliament. There are no confusions, he has said anyone can meet him,” Yediyurappa said. The CM added that “one or two legislators or leaders might be upset”, and the party will talk to them.

“He will gather all the information in detail, he will be here for a couple of days. I will also be with him and give all required cooperation,” he said.

Singh will be in the state for a three-day visit starting Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet Cabinet ministers and MLAs and is also expected to take part in the state BJP core committee meeting in Bengaluru.

Amid speculation of a leadership churn in Karnataka, Singh last week had said there was no question of change. Singh had not only praised Yediyurappa’s performance, but subtly chided those who have been giving public statements against the CM.

However, Singh promised that he would listen to the grievances of all rival MLAs during his next visit to the state. Some BJP legislators in Karnataka are said to be pushing for convening a legislature party meeting, pointing at certain decisions taken by the government.

Amid intense campaigning by his rivals to get him replaced, Yediyurappa got the support of the central BJP leadership recently and had asserted that he would keep working for the development of the state during the remaining two years of his term.

However, though both BJP Karnataka and the central leadership have officially rejected rumours of a new CM, some within the party, like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, have been giving statements hinting at ‘deadlines’ for Yediyurappa’s exit.