A day ahead of Karnataka Assembly’s budget session, Congress’s Mekedatu march ends

The Congress’s Mekedatu march, or “walk for water”, demanding the implementation of a reservoir project to boost drinking water supply to the Karnataka capital and its surrounding areas, concluded on Thursday with a massive rally at the National College grounds in Bengaluru.

As thousands of party workers took part in the march, traffic in the city was disrupted, leading to jams at several places. The 10-day march to press for building a reservoir on the Cauvery at Ontigondlu near the state’s border with Tamil Nadu was launched on January 9 but had to be cancelled five days later as coronavirus infections soared. It resumed on Sunday from Ramanagara.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah castigated the state government saying that it did not have the guts to ask the Centre to implement the project. Congress state president D K Shivakumar said that more than 10 cases had been registered by the BJP government for carrying out a march for a public cause.

While the first leg of march drew a lot of attention amid increasing Covid-19 cases, some Congress leaders were not happy with Shivakumar’s decision to start the second leg from Sunday. An organiser of the march said, “The purpose of holding the march was to pressure the government and to build a narrative, especially in south Karnataka in the run-up to the Assembly elections next year. However, the prevailing Russia-Ukraine crisis, where Karnataka students are stranded, has hogged all the media coverage.” The march could have been restarted after the budget session starting on Friday.

According to a feasibility report prepared in 2013 by the government headed by Siddaramaiah, the reservoir would come up on an area of 5,252 hectares, including 1,869 hectares of reserve forest land. It would have a storage capacity of 67.16 thousand million cubic feet of water, 4.75 tmcf of which would be supplied to the state capital and its surrounding areas. The project, estimated to cost Rs 5,000 crore at the time, would also generate 400 megawatts of hydroelectric power, according to the report.

Tamil Nadu, however, has challenged the project in the Supreme Court claiming the reservoir will eat into the state’s share of Cauvery water as adjudicated by the court in 2018.

With the Assembly election just a year away, the Congress protest is seen as an effort to woo voters in south Karnataka, where water is an emotive issue. The Congress is hoping to displace the JD(S) as the most influential party in the Vokkaliga heartland, where they remain the main rivals.

The BJP has only a small presence in south Karnataka, which accounts for 80 of the state’s 224 constituencies.