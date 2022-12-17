scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Mangaluru pressure cooker blast: Day after Shivakumar jibe, BJP hits back at Congress

“In his fear of the BJP, the state Congress president has revealed his love for terrorists,” said state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday.

He was reacting to the allegations of Shivakumar, who, during a media interaction on Thursday, had alleged that the cooker blast was “prematurely” termed an act of terrorism by the state police. (File)
A day after Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D K Shivakumar claimed that the pressure cooker blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19 was an “attempt by the BJP to divert attention from a voter data theft scam”, the ruling party hit back saying the statement was an evidence of the “anti-national position” of the Congress to win minority votes in the 2023 state polls.

“In his fear of the BJP, the state Congress president has revealed his love for terrorists,” said state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday.

He was reacting to the allegations of Shivakumar, who, during a media interaction on Thursday, had alleged that the cooker blast was “prematurely” termed an act of terrorism by the state police.

“The cooker bomb issue is very clear — when a person puts all ingredients needed for a bomb in a cooker and there is an explosion, it is apparent that there is an attempt to cause a blast. The suspect has changed his identity several times and has multiple cases against him. He is known to have terror links. He has links outside the country as well,” Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

