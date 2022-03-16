Day after hijab verdict, 6 Muslim girls skip classes in Karnataka

Six Muslim girls of a government pre university college in the coastal town of Udupi, whose pleas in the Karnataka High Court for the right to attend classes wearing hijabs were dismissed Tuesday, did not turn up for classes Wednesday.

According to the district education department, of the 30,116 students of Classes IX and XII in Udupi district, 28,270 students attended the college. However, the department did not divulge information about how many students boycotted classes over the hijab issue.

A senior education official of the district, however, said that some of the students who skipped their classes may have done so due to the court verdict.

On Tuesday, a full bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear hijabs in classrooms. It stated that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions.

Meanwhile, the day passed off peacefully with no protest at the college gates as witnessed prior to the matter being taken to the High Court by some students in February.

While a lot of Muslim students attending junior colleges in Udupi chose not to speak to the media, a few who spoke said they were dismayed by the order. “We did not expect this from the Karnataka High Court and we expected the judiciary would put an end to the issue but it has turned out otherwise,” said a student of the Udupi Government Girls PU College.

Police personnel were deployed near all the schools and colleges of Udupi. The college authorities were told by the district administration not to give any statement to the media.

At the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial PU College, students came wearing burqas and hijabs but removed them before entering the classroom. “I have been attending college, and many Muslim girl students had taken admission, because the college allowed hijabs but now all of a sudden, they have taken a different stand. But I don’t think the court was fair in its judgment. At least five to six of my classmates have stopped attending college,” a second year student said.

At Kamala Nehru First Grade College in Shivamogga, which had seen disturbances over the hijab row earlier, 15 girls returned home saying they will not enter college without wearing hijabs. One of the students said it was the last day to submit assignments but they were not allowed inside the college. “We requested the college authorities but they denied citing court orders,” a student said. The Ameer-e-Shariat Karnataka has called for a statewide bandh Thursday expressing its disappointment over the Karnataka High Court verdict. Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi said, “I request the people of the community to participate in the bandh.”

Meanwhile, Section 144 will remain in force in the area with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till March 21.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that the government will not succumb to any threat from those who wanted the High Court order in their favour.

Campus Front of India (CFI) president Athavullah Punjalkatte termed the Karnataka High Court verdict as “unconstitutional”. He said the Campus Front would back the call for the Karnataka bandh and urged every student and student organisation to extend support.