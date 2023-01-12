Day after Congress’s free power promise, Karnataka CM Bommai calls it ’irresponsible, irrational’

Terming the Congress’s assurance of providing 200 units of free electricity to people if voted to power as “irresponsible, irrational”, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday the Opposition party was making such announcements out of desperation.

Many such announcements are expected from them ahead of the Assembly elections and this shows how low they can stoop to win the electoral race, Bommai told reporters. “It is (an) irresponsible, irrational decision. They (Congress) are desperate,” he said.

Bommai said it is clear that they cannot implement these decisions in the future. “Their objective is to win elections by making such false promises,” the Karnataka chief minister said, contending that the announcement by Congress was unlike that of the assurances of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“During their rule, they were unable to provide power for six hours a day (in the state). How will they give free power now?” he said.

Karnataka Congress, during the launch of its Prajadhwani Yatra at Chikkodi in the state’s Belagavi district Wednesday, had announced 200 units of free power to every household if voted to power in Karnataka.

On Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao’s tweet, in which he had lambasted the BJP for accommodating criminal elements such as Santro Ravi along its ranks, Bommai said such statements stemmed from the fact that Congress was “politically bankrupt”. “I have asked to verify whether he is a karyakarta (worker) or not. Rao knows the kind of people present in Congress. I don’t want to stoop to his level,” he said.

Rao had also said that Ravi was a BJP worker due to which there was a delay in arresting him.