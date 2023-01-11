Day after Bajrang Dal worker attacked, Shivamogga cops say he stalked, harassed Muslim girl

A day after Bajrang Dal worker Sunil was allegedly attacked with a machete in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, the police said on Tuesday that their investigation had revealed that he was stalking and harassing a Muslim girl and it was one of her brothers who had attacked him. The police arrested three men, Sameer, Imiyaan and Mansoor, on Tuesday.

The police probe revealed that Sunil had been stalking and pestering Sameer’s sister for more than three months, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar said. Sunil used to pester her to share her mobile number and she had informed her family members. Sameer had allegedly warned Sunil to stay away but he still continued to harass her, Kumar added. “Sameer should have approached the police but he took the law into his hands and attacked Sunil,” he said.

Sunil, 28, a resident of Sagara town in Shivamogga district, was attacked on Monday but he escaped unhurt. Following the incident, terming it a communal attack, Bajrang Dal and Hindu activists called for a bandh in Sagar town. Shops were closed and a protest march was taken out.

As tension escalated in the communally-sensitive district, the police deployed additional force.

Meanwhile, Sameer’s sister addressed a press conference, requesting the police to release her brother. “After the hijab controversy, Sunil used to follow me and taunt me, asking me to remove my burqa. I had informed my family members about it. My brother’s intention was to threaten and warn him and not to kill him. Prior to this, Sameer had warned him thrice,” she said.