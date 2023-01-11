scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Day after Bajrang Dal worker attacked, Shivamogga cops say he stalked, harassed Muslim girl

The Shivamogga police in Karnataka arrested three men, including the brother of the girl who was allegedly harassed by Bajrang Dal worker Sunil.

As tension escalated in the communally-sensitive district, the police deployed additional force. (File)
Listen to this article
Day after Bajrang Dal worker attacked, Shivamogga cops say he stalked, harassed Muslim girl
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after Bajrang Dal worker Sunil was allegedly attacked with a machete in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, the police said on Tuesday that their investigation had revealed that he was stalking and harassing a Muslim girl and it was one of her brothers who had attacked him. The police arrested three men, Sameer, Imiyaan and Mansoor, on Tuesday.

The police probe revealed that Sunil had been stalking and pestering Sameer’s sister for more than three months, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar said. Sunil used to pester her to share her mobile number and she had informed her family members. Sameer had allegedly warned Sunil to stay away but he still continued to harass her, Kumar added. “Sameer should have approached the police but he took the law into his hands and attacked Sunil,” he said.

Sunil, 28, a resident of Sagara town in Shivamogga district, was attacked on Monday but he escaped unhurt. Following the incident, terming it a communal attack, Bajrang Dal and Hindu activists called for a bandh in Sagar town. Shops were closed and a protest march was taken out.

As tension escalated in the communally-sensitive district, the police deployed additional force.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, Sameer’s sister addressed a press conference, requesting the police to release her brother. “After the hijab controversy, Sunil used to follow me and taunt me, asking me to remove my burqa. I had informed my family members about it. My brother’s intention was to threaten and warn him and not to kill him. Prior to this, Sameer had warned him thrice,” she said.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 12:58 IST
Next Story

Karishma Ka Karishma and Kal Ho Naa Ho child actor Jhanak Shukla is now engaged, and no longer interested in acting

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close