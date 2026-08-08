Karnataka Congress leader shot dead in public; 3 held for ‘contract killing’

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A Karnataka Congress leader, David D’Souza, was murdered at point‑blank range in Udupi district on Friday afternoon in what police suspect was a contract killing linked to a financial dispute over a construction project.
Three men allegedly involved in the murder have been arrested, the police said, identifying them as Raju, 42, from Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Rastogi alias Anmol, 23, from Uttarakhand, and Jiyahul Vazool Shek alias Deepak, 38, from Bihar.
D’Souza, 55, was shot dead around 3.45 pm near the St Xavier Church complex in Mudarangadi in Kapu taluk. According to the police, he had returned to his Thar after visiting his office at the complex when two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them allegedly fired at his head before fleeing. The incident was caught on CCTV.
D’Souza was taken to Adarsh Hospital in Udupi, where doctors declared him dead. A case was registered at Shirva police station on charges of murder and under the Arms Act.
D’Souza was a former president of the Mudarangadi Gram Panchayat and a civil contractor. He had served multiple terms as panchayat president and also ran businesses, including a local bar and a public transport unit.
“During the investigation, we received information that three men allegedly involved in the shooting were travelling by bus towards Bhatkal. A police team intercepted the bus at Ottinane in Byndoor,” a senior police official said.
According to police, the three men got off the bus and attempted to flee. During the chase, one of the accused, Raju, allegedly pushed Kapu Police Sub-Inspector Tejaswi and fired at the officer with a pistol before attempting to escape.
The police said they fired at Raju’s leg in self-defence and subsequently caught him along with the pistol. Tejaswi sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Udupi District Hospital. Raju is also admitted to the hospital.
“A separate case has been registered against Raju for allegedly opening fire at the officer at Byndoor police station,” the senior police officer added.
The two other accused were arrested separately. While Ajay was caught in Kumta, Shek was arrested in Bhatkal, with assistance from the local police. The police also seized the motorcycle that was allegedly used in the crime and abandoned.
Preliminary investigation suggests that D’Souza had a financial dispute with an out-of-state company in connection with a construction project he had undertaken, the police said. Investigators suspect that a ‘contract’ was issued to kill him following the dispute.
“We are now trying to identify those who allegedly commissioned the killing and those who assisted the accused by providing financial support or shelter,” a police officer said.
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