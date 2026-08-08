Karnataka Congress leader shot dead in public; 3 held for ‘contract killing’

Congress leader David D’Souza (left) was murdered at point blank range in Udupi district on Friday. The alleged shooters were caught on CCTV.

A Karnataka Congress leader, David D’Souza, was murdered at point‑blank range in Udupi district on Friday afternoon in what police suspect was a contract killing linked to a financial dispute over a construction project.

Three men allegedly involved in the murder have been arrested, the police said, identifying them as Raju, 42, from Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Rastogi alias Anmol, 23, from Uttarakhand, and Jiyahul Vazool Shek alias Deepak, 38, from Bihar.

D’Souza, 55, was shot dead around 3.45 pm near the St Xavier Church complex in Mudarangadi in Kapu taluk. According to the police, he had returned to his Thar after visiting his office at the complex when two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them allegedly fired at his head before fleeing. The incident was caught on CCTV.