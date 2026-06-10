9 arrested, minor apprehended in Karnataka gang rape case after assault videos surface

The Davanagere police said the nine men and the minor live in the same village as the gang rape victim.(Representative Image)

Nine people were arrested and a minor was apprehended in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman at a farmhouse in a village in Karnataka’s Davanagere district, the police said Tuesday.

According to investigators, the woman was sexually assaulted on June 3, but the crime came to light only after the accused allegedly circulated videos of the assault on social media platforms. After the clips were widely shared in nearby villages, the survivor approached the jurisdictional police station on June 8 and lodged a complaint against the nine men and the minor who live in the same village.

H T Shekar, Superintendent of Police, Davanagere, said six men have been identified as the principal accused, including those who allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, those who were present and abetted the crime, and individuals who recorded videos of the incident.