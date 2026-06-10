9 arrested, minor apprehended in Karnataka gang rape case after assault videos surface

Davanagere Superintendent of Police H T Shekar said six men have been identified as the principal accused in the sexual assault case.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruJun 10, 2026 03:02 PM IST
Davanagere gang rape case, Karnataka gang rape, Davanagere news, Indian Express newsThe Davanagere police said the nine men and the minor live in the same village as the gang rape victim.(Representative Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nine people were arrested and a minor was apprehended in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman at a farmhouse in a village in Karnataka’s Davanagere district, the police said Tuesday.

According to investigators, the woman was sexually assaulted on June 3, but the crime came to light only after the accused allegedly circulated videos of the assault on social media platforms. After the clips were widely shared in nearby villages, the survivor approached the jurisdictional police station on June 8 and lodged a complaint against the nine men and the minor who live in the same village.

H T Shekar, Superintendent of Police, Davanagere, said six men have been identified as the principal accused, including those who allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, those who were present and abetted the crime, and individuals who recorded videos of the incident.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court seeks probe records in Kodagu US tourist rape case

“The role of each accused is being examined. A detailed investigation is underway and further legal action will be taken based on the findings,” Shekar said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had left her home following a dispute with her husband, who she alleged frequently returned home intoxicated. While she was standing near a shop, a minor allegedly offered her a ride on his motorcycle.

The police said the woman was allegedly given a soft drink, after which she felt unwell. She was then taken to a farmhouse, where multiple persons allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Also Read | Solving Crime: How 48 injuries and a bike named ‘Chinnu’ exposed a shocking crime in Karnataka

Following the complaint, the police traced and detained all those named by the woman. After questioning, the accused were formally arrested by the police.

Story continues below this ad

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments