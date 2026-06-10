9 arrested, minor apprehended in Karnataka gang rape case after assault videos surface

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Nine people were arrested and a minor was apprehended in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman at a farmhouse in a village in Karnataka’s Davanagere district, the police said Tuesday.
According to investigators, the woman was sexually assaulted on June 3, but the crime came to light only after the accused allegedly circulated videos of the assault on social media platforms. After the clips were widely shared in nearby villages, the survivor approached the jurisdictional police station on June 8 and lodged a complaint against the nine men and the minor who live in the same village.
H T Shekar, Superintendent of Police, Davanagere, said six men have been identified as the principal accused, including those who allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, those who were present and abetted the crime, and individuals who recorded videos of the incident.
“The role of each accused is being examined. A detailed investigation is underway and further legal action will be taken based on the findings,” Shekar said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had left her home following a dispute with her husband, who she alleged frequently returned home intoxicated. While she was standing near a shop, a minor allegedly offered her a ride on his motorcycle.
The police said the woman was allegedly given a soft drink, after which she felt unwell. She was then taken to a farmhouse, where multiple persons allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Following the complaint, the police traced and detained all those named by the woman. After questioning, the accused were formally arrested by the police.
A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.
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