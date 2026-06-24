Karnataka Police arrest UP man over foreign contacts; probe wider links

Investigators have also begun verifying the background of the group of workers who travelled with Suhail from Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo/Image enhanced using AI)

A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested Monday in Karnataka’s Davanagere district for allegedly being in contact with foreign-based individuals through social media platforms, with police saying they are examining whether the exchanges are linked to suspected terror-related networks.

Suhail, a resident of Shahjahanpur, was taken into custody by Harihar Rural police after intelligence inputs flagged his online activity and prompted local verification, the police said.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge confirmed the arrest and said investigators were analysing the nature of the communications.

“Preliminary investigation suggests he was in contact with people across the border. We are trying to establish who he was communicating with and the purpose behind those interactions. Further investigation will reveal the details,” Kharge told reporters.