Karnataka Police arrest UP man over foreign contacts; probe wider links

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A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested Monday in Karnataka’s Davanagere district for allegedly being in contact with foreign-based individuals through social media platforms, with police saying they are examining whether the exchanges are linked to suspected terror-related networks.
Suhail, a resident of Shahjahanpur, was taken into custody by Harihar Rural police after intelligence inputs flagged his online activity and prompted local verification, the police said.
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge confirmed the arrest and said investigators were analysing the nature of the communications.
“Preliminary investigation suggests he was in contact with people across the border. We are trying to establish who he was communicating with and the purpose behind those interactions. Further investigation will reveal the details,” Kharge told reporters.
The police said Suhail had arrived in Harihar about two weeks ago with a group of migrant workers, was employed as a painter at a private factory, and was living in rented accommodation. His activities reportedly came under scrutiny during routine police checks.
‘Suspicious behaviour’
Speaking to reporters, Shekhar H T, Superintendent of Police, Davanagere, said the arrest followed suspicions raised during a routine patrol.
“A sub-inspector on patrol noticed suspicious behaviour and questioned him. As he was unable to provide satisfactory answers, we carried out a detailed verification of his background and examined his mobile phone,” Shekhar said.
According to the police, a preliminary examination of the device indicated communication with foreign-based individuals. Investigators are also looking into whether the accused was part of online groups and messaging networks that may be linked to radicalisation, though officials stressed that no organisational connection has been established so far.
Based on these findings, a case was registered and Suhail was taken into custody for further questioning.
The police, however, said there is no evidence at this stage linking Suhail to any specific terrorist organisation.
“As of now, we have not found evidence connecting him to any specific terrorist organisation. The investigation is at a preliminary stage, and a complete analysis of the digital evidence is required before drawing conclusions,” Shekhar said.
Investigators have also begun verifying the background of the group of workers who travelled with Suhail from Uttar Pradesh. The police said around 10 people had come together for work, and their identities and associations are being checked as part of the inquiry.
Tumakuru case
The arrest has also drawn attention to a separate case registered earlier this month in Tumakuru, in which the police arrested two men — Allabakash from Tumakuru and Zamir Khan from Davanagere — for allegedly communicating with a Pakistan-based handler identified as “Rana” via social media.
Investigators are now examining whether there is any overlap between the two cases, though officials cautioned that no link has been established at this stage.
“Only after a detailed forensic analysis of the mobile phones and digital communications can we determine whether there is any overlap between the two investigations,” Shekhar said.
The police said digital forensic experts are analysing the seized devices, while coordination with central agencies is underway to assess whether the case points to any wider network.
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