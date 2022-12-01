Amid data theft claims, EC extends time for filing objections to electoral rolls in three Bengaluru seats

Amid allegations of irregularities and voter-data theft in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) limits, the Election Commission on Thursday extended the last date for filing claims and objections in the three Assembly constituencies in the Karnataka capital.

The EC directions to the State Election Commission came a day after three special officers were appointed to review the electoral rolls in the constituencies of Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura.

While the period for filing claims and objections was from November 9 to December 8, it is now extended till December 24. The final electoral rolls of these constituencies will be published on January 15, while it will be published by January 5 in others.

The directions, according to the EC, were based on “complaint and media reports regarding misuse of voter registration awareness activities and alleged data capture by the private entity in the BBMP area”.

Over the past fortnight, allegations of voter-data theft have rocked the city. Among those arrested in the case are four returning officers from the BBMP and Krishnappa Ravikumar, director of Chilume, the private entity that launched a survey collecting key voter data, which the opposition Congress suspects was to aid the BJP in the elections. A few BBMP officials were suspended in connection with the case.

Calling the survey illegal, the Congress had demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.