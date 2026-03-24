Data cut after 7 pm, Digital Wellness committee at schools, Aadhaar-enabled login: Karnataka issues draft social media ban policy for children

According to the draft policy, schools should guide parents on managing screen use at home.

The Karnataka Government Monday released a draft policy aimed at addressing the growing mental health impact of excessive screen use among school students, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement proposing a ban on social media use for children under 16, making it the first state to move towards such a restriction.

The policy, developed jointly by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority (KSMHA), the Department of Education, and NIMHANS, follows consultations with over 70 experts, including health professionals, educators, cybercrime officials, and NGO representatives, in October 2025.

The draft policy cites Indian studies which show that nearly 25 per cent of adolescents exhibit signs of internet addiction, with many reporting anxiety, sleep disturbances, and declining academic performance.