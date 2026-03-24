Data cut after 7 pm, Digital Wellness committee at schools, Aadhaar-enabled login: Karnataka issues draft social media ban policy for children

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The Karnataka Government Monday released a draft policy aimed at addressing the growing mental health impact of excessive screen use among school students, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement proposing a ban on social media use for children under 16, making it the first state to move towards such a restriction.
The policy, developed jointly by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority (KSMHA), the Department of Education, and NIMHANS, follows consultations with over 70 experts, including health professionals, educators, cybercrime officials, and NGO representatives, in October 2025.
The draft policy cites Indian studies which show that nearly 25 per cent of adolescents exhibit signs of internet addiction, with many reporting anxiety, sleep disturbances, and declining academic performance.
“There is now an urgent need for teacher and parent training programmes focused on the early identification of digital overuse and related mental health concerns, as well as the promotion of healthy, balanced technology habits in both children and adults,” the draft policy reads.
The committee has recommended that the Karnataka Government issue guidelines to schools to constitute a Digital Safety and Wellness Committee, comprising the principal, a counsellor, teachers, a student representative, and a cybercrime police officer. Schools must cap recreational screen time at one hour per day, embed digital literacy into the curriculum, schedule regular tech-free periods, and maintain confidential logs of student referrals to counsellors.
According to the draft policy, schools should guide parents on managing screen use at home. The draft suggests creating tech-free zones, such as bedrooms, dining areas, and vehicles; introducing family “digital fasting” periods; and switching off all screens at least 1 hour before bedtime. Parents should also be encouraged to model responsible screen habits.
The committee has further recommended Aadhaar-enabled sign-ups to verify age and authenticity, and to prevent the creation of fake or multiple accounts. It also proposes digital detox weeks or “offline Joy Days” at least once every term, with options such as observing a Digital Detox Day on December 10 or a “No Technology November.”
The draft also suggests that schools move away from direct WhatsApp communication with students and instead use traditional diary-based systems.
A one-day teacher training programme, organised by NIMHANS and the Health Department, will help educators identify warning signs such as social withdrawal, mood changes, and declining concentration. Teachers will also be introduced to the “5C framework” of technology addiction: Craving, Control, Compulsion, Coping, and Consequences.
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