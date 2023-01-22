Kannada actor Darshan, wife booked for possession of rare migratory birds

The Karnataka forest department has booked Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his wife Vijaya Lakshmi and farmhouse manager Nagaraj under the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly keeping bar-headed geese, a species of migratory birds, at his farmhouse located on the outskirts of Mysuru.

The raid was conducted after a recent interview of Darshan, ahead of the release of his movie ‘Kranti’, went viral in which the actor mentions the rare animals and birds at his farm.

On Friday night, forest department officials searched Darshan’s farmhouse and found four bar-headed geese. The officials rescued the birds and released them near Hadinaru lake which is home to several migratory birds.

Deputy conservator of forests (DCF) B Bhaskar told reporters that a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972 for illegally possessing bar-headed geese, a species which falls under Schedule 2 of the Act.

The DCF added that they also found a black swan, ostrich, emu and other species of birds at the farmhouse. These birds can be reared, but only after taking permission from the forest department. They have asked the manager to produce documents pertaining to the possession of the birds.

Incidentally, Darshan, who is an ambassador for wildlife conservation, was also nominated to the State Board for Wildlife.