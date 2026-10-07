Darshan kicked Renukaswamy, paid Rs 30 lakh for false confessions: Approver

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa kicked Renukaswamy in the neck and burnt his chest with a cigarette, an accused-turned-approver said in a court statement recorded over five days in the murder case.

Pradosh Subba Rao recounted what he said he had witnessed at a shed where Darshan and his co-accused allegedly assaulted Renukaswamy, who had allegedly sent lewd comments to the actor’s friend Pavithra Gowda on Instagram.

Bengaluru’s 59th City Civil and Sessions Court recorded Pradosh’s statement starting September 28.

Pradosh, who worked as a finance manager at Oracle and was an acquaintance of Darshan for about 20 years, was the 14th accused in the case. He has now become a prosecution witness after turning approver.

Besides Darshan and Pavithra, the others named in the chargesheet are Pawan K, 29; Raghavendra, 43; Nandish, 28; Jagadish, 36; Anukumar, 25; Ravi Shankar, 32; Dhanraj D, 27; Vinay V, 38; Nagaraju, 41; Laxman, 54; Deepak, 39; Pradhosh, 40; Karthik, 27; Keshavamurthy, 27; and Nikhil Nayak, 21.

Lunch at a pub and a video call to Pavithra Gowda

In a 128-page statement, Pradosh stated that on June 8, 2024, he visited Darshan’s home to join him for lunch at the Stony Brook pub owned by Vinay. At the pub, Pawan showed Darshan some photographs on his phone and whispered something. He asked Pavan to video-call Pavithra and assured her that he would handle the matter, according to Pradosh’s statement.

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Pradosh said he later drove Darshan, Pavithra, and Vinay in his Scorpio, with Vinay giving directions to a shed at Pattanagere in Bengaluru South. There, he said, Renukaswamy was sitting on the ground, bleeding from the head, surrounded by members of Darshan’s Chitradurga fan club, including Raghavendra.

According to Pradosh, Pavithra told him the man had been sending her obscene messages. He told the court, “Darshan abused, slapped and kicked Renukaswamy, made him apologise, and hit him with a nylon rope, while Pavan and Nandish beat him with a baton and a stick.” He said he warned Nagaraj that matters could go out of hand. He later tried to pull Darshan away when the actor allegedly “pressed the man’s neck with his foot and burnt his chest with a cigarette”.

‘Darshan panicks and threatens to kill himself’

Pradosh said he left the shed and received a call later around 7 pm from Laxman saying that Renukaswamy was dead. When he told Darshan about the death, he testified, the actor panicked and threatened to kill himself. Darshan told him that Pawan had got Renukaswamy brought from Chitradurga on his instructions.

While his associates tried to console Darshan, they came up with the plan that they would ask others to surrender before the police claiming they were the killers. Pradosh said that Rs 30 lakh would be needed to meet expenses related to lawyers, family, and jail. He said Darshan handed Rs 10 lakh to Vinay and arranged Rs 5 lakh for Raghavendra, and gave him a bag with 60 bundles of Rs 500 notes totalling Rs 30 lakh.

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The police recovered Rs 30 lakh from his Girinagar home on June 11, 2024.

A cover story that didn’t hold up

Pradosh further said in his statement that he knew a sub-inspector named Vinay who worked at the Kamakshipalya police station. On the same day, Pradosh called Vinay, who was in Kerala with his family then, and made up a story about a money dispute among three people in which one was beaten to death.

Aware that Sattva Apartment on Magadi Road would fall under the Kamakshipalya police limits, Pradosh said that he helped to dispose of the body near it.

Pradosh stated that the accused removed number plates and a “D-Boss” sticker from a white Scorpio and used the vehicle to transport Renukaswamy’s body, which was then left by a service road near a drain. He said he threw Renukaswamy’s and Raghavendra’s phones into the drain and lied to the police officer about what had happened.

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On June 9, SI Vinay sent Pradosh CCTV footage of a white Scorpio going to and from the spot with its rear door open and three people walking. Pradosh told Vinay that those three seen in the video were his people but did not divulge any more information. Vinay told him to surrender at the earliest.

Also Read | Darshan fans accused of sending abusive messages to actress and ex-Congress MP Ramya get bail

Raghavendra, Karthik, Nikhil Nayak, and Keshavamurthy surrendered at the Kamakshipalya police station on June 10.

But SI Vinay got to know the Scorpio was traced to the Pattanagere shed. He also learnt that the four men were telling a different story, involving Darshan, Pavithra and Pavan.

Pradosh and Vinay later met near NICE Road, where he revealed the part about Darshan. But when he learnt about Pradosh’s involvement, Vinay told him to never call him again.

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On June 10, 2024, Vinay called Pradosh to check where he and Pavan were. On learning that they were returning from Mysuru, the police intercepted them near the Bidadi toll.

The next day, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandan took Pradosh around 3 am to Mysuru looking for Darshan. Around 5.30 am, they reached the Radisson Blue hotel. They took Darshan into custody and returned to Bengaluru, the witness said in the court.

On the same day, the police arrested Darshan, Gowda, and 15 others in connection with Renukaswamy’s murder. The accused have been in judicial custody since then.