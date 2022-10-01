Dalit teen tied to pole, beaten up on suspicion of theft in Karnataka; 10 booked

Karnataka Police have booked 10 people for allegedly tying up and beating a 14-year-old Dalit boy in Chikkaballapur district after suspecting him of having committed theft, officers said.

According to the police, the boy was allegedly assaulted by a group of upper caste people around 9.30 pm on Thursday in Kempadenahalli village, 80 km from Bengaluru.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said her son was dragged outside over a suspicion that he had stolen some gold jewellery, tied to a pole, and thrashed mercilessly. The woman and her son, both of whom sustained injuries in the assault, have been shifted to a hospital, officers added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the boy’s father said, “I work as a mason and he is my second son. We did not even know why they were beating him black and blue. They have been admitted to the hospital and we do not know where to go now.”

Chintamani rural police have recorded the statements of the boy and his mother. A case has been registered under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 355 (assault to dishonour person), 341 (wrongful restraint), 448 (punishment for false mark), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (prosecution of common object) and under sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(1)(z) of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2015.