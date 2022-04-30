Dalit activist Harohalli Ravindra arrested over five-year-old social media post

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 30, 2022 1:20:12 pm
Updated: April 30, 2022 1:20:12 pm
The Chikkodi police in Karnataka Friday arrested Dalit activist and writer Harohalli Ravindra in connection with a social media post made by him in 2017. A case was registered against Ravindra and an arrest warrant was issued since he did not appear in court.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-