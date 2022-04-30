scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Dalit activist Harohalli Ravindra arrested over five-year-old social media post

A case was registered against Ravindra and an arrest warrant was issue since he did not appear in court.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 30, 2022 1:20:12 pm
Dalit activist Harohalli Ravindra (Twitter/@HarohalliRavindra)

The Chikkodi police in Karnataka Friday arrested Dalit activist and writer Harohalli Ravindra in connection with a social media post made by him in 2017. A case was registered against Ravindra and an arrest warrant was issued since he did not appear in court.

