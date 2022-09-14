Dakshina Kannada school sells arecanut to purchase bus for students

The decision of the Government Upper Primary School in Karnataka’s Mithoor to grow arecanut trees around four years ago has started to bear fruit. The 112-year-old school began organic farming activities on its four-acre campus to tide over fund crunch.

The institute, located in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, recently purchased a school bus worth Rs 5,00,000 with earnings made from selling arecanut. School authorities told indianexpress.com that the bus would be used to help students commute to school and travel back home.

Puttur MLA Sanjeev Mantadoor flagged off the bus Saturday.

Sanjeev Naik, a teacher, said: “We grew about six quintals of arecanut and sold them at nearly Rs 500 per kilogram. This initiative was taken to save our government school in the face of competition from nearby private schools that were getting popular. We decided to grow arecanut to fund our infrastructure requirements.”

Naik explained that students often have to travel through hilly terrain and cross railway lines to reach school. In order to make their travel safer and more comfortable, the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) decided to purchase the school bus. The bus will be maintained by the SDMC.

He also added that they would grow more arecanut trees to address the shortage of teachers in the school.

“We were supposed to get funds under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), but we haven’t got the funds yet. Moreover, the school also needs more teachers and smart rooms to provide quality education. As of now, we are mostly dependent on arecanut cultivation and donors to cater to our developmental needs. Funds from selling arecanut can be used to employ guest teachers.”

Saroja A, the headmaster of the school, said: “The bus could not have been purchased without the involvement of panchayat members, parents, villagers, donors and school alumni who contributed significantly to the development of the school over time. A lot of students travelled to the school in rickshaws along a very treacherous route. Now, because of the bus, around 75 students will get the benefit of safer transportation.”

Besides arecanut trees, vegetables and fruits including pumpkin, papaya, jackfruit, and banana have also been grown on the four-acre campus and would be used in preparing midday meals, said school authorities.