Dakshina Kannada murder suspect gets bail as Karnataka police fail to show conspiracy role

An accused in the murder of Mohammed Fazil, who was killed allegedly to avenge slain Karnataka BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, has been granted bail after police and prosecutors failed to show his alleged role in the murder conspiracy.

Harshith (21), who was granted bail by a sessions court last week, is among eight people accused of killing Fazil (23) in Mangaluru on July 28, two days after Nettaru (32) was hacked to death at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

Harshith was arrested on charges of harbouring six people directly involved in Fazil’s killing. His bail application was earlier rejected by a magistrate after police showed they had invoked Indian Penal Code section 120B to suggest all the accused had been part of a communal conspiracy.

In a curious turn of events in the sessions court in Mangaluru, the government and police on August 20 did not initially file objections to Harshith’s bail application, which was rejected. On August 23, the court of the III additional district and sessions judge said the state’s request for more time to file objections could not be considered.

On August 25, the court initially rejected Harshith’s bail application. But even as the order was announced, the state filed objections and the court decided to restore the bail application and hear it on its merits.

In his final orders on September 7, judge B B Jakati granted Harshith bail stating that the state had nowhere mentioned he was part of the criminal conspiracy.

“It is found that there is no allegation of conspiracy against the petitioner for the murder of Mohammad Fazil. Thus, I hold that the offence under Section 120B of IPC invoked by the (investigating officer) during the course of investigation is not invoked against the petitioner,” he said. “There is no legal bar to grant bail to the accused against whom the offence under Section 212 of IPC (harbouring) is alleged, even though there are other offences committed by the other accused including the offence under Section 302 of IPC (murder). Considering these facts, I am of the opinion that the petitioner is entitled for bail”.

Fazil was murdered by four men who chased him along a street in Surathkal and killed him at a clothing store which he had run to fleeing the attackers.

On August 2, police arrested Suhas Shetty (29), a criminal with a murder and two assault cases against him; Mohan Singh alias Nepali Mohan (26); Giridhar (23); Abhishek (25); Srinivas Katipalla (23), all of whom have two prior criminal cases; and Deekshit Katipalla (21), who has three prior cases, for the Fazil murder.

“It has emerged from our investigation that Mohammed Fazil was specifically targeted. They kept a watch over his house and identified him. It was not a case of mistaken identity,” Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashikumar said last month.

Harshith was arrested on August 17. He is accused of sheltering the other accused at his house despite knowing about their role in the murder.

The FIR in the case was first registered under the IPC sections for murder (302), attempt to murder (307), unlawful assembly (143), rioting (148) voluntarily causing grievous hurt (326) criminal intimidation (506). The sections for criminal conspiracy (120B) and harbouring offenders (212) were added later. The murder conspiracy, according to police, began on the evening after Nettaru was killed.

The grant of bail comes at a time when Muslim leaders in the Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru regions have accused the BJP government of adopting double standards. “There were three murders in all in July. The chief minister visited the home of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru and announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh. He did not visit the homes of Masood and Fazil or announce any compensation,” said U T Khader, Mangaluru MLA and the Congress’s deputy leader in the Assembly. “The Nettaru case was given to the NIA but not the other two cases. The government is showing that it favours one community and this will cause more division in society.”

B Masood (18) was attacked on July 18 near Bellare and died on July 20.

Last month, Khader wrote to ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar welcoming a move to seize the property of Muslims accused in the Nettaru case, but called for applying the same standards to the accused in the murders of Masood and Fazil.

The government has invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Nettaru murder case, which the NIA is investigating now. The murders of Masood and Fazil are being investigated by local police in the communally polarised region.