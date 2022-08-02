Dakshina Kannada killings: Bommai hints at visiting homes of 2 other victims

August 2, 2022 2:55:13 am
Being a nationalist party, the BJP will not discriminate against any section of the society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a hint that he might visit the homes of two Muslim men murdered last month in Dakshina Kannada region.
Bommai’s remarks came after Opposition Congress and JD(S) targetted him for not visiting the homes of Masood B and Mohammed Fazil, even though he met the family of murdered BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru last week.
Masood and Fazil’s murders are suspected to be linked to the deep communal divide. “Ours is a national party. Nationalism is our stand. There is no question of discrimination against anyone,” Bommai said, indicating that he may visit families of the other victims. Bommai also claimed that the anger against the state government among party workers and the cadre of affiliated groups in Karnataka had begun to subside since July 27, when activists heckled party’s state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and minister Sunil Kumar Karkala.
“A sense of confidence is building among them as the investigation progresses,” he said. “I am confident that the police will nab the killers.” Karnataka Police have arrested two persons in connection with Nettaru’s murder and has decided to hand over the probe to the NIA. Opposition Congress and JD(S) have accused the Bommai government of washing its hands off the case by deciding to hand over the probe to the NIA.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday visited Anjanadri Hills, in Koppal district, considered the birthplace of Hanuman, to oversee development of the region as a tourist destination.
