scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Dakshina Kannada killings: Bommai hints at visiting homes of 2 other victims

Bommai's remarks came after Opposition Congress and JD(S) targetted him for not visiting the homes of Masood B and Mohammed Fazil, even though he met the family of murdered BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru last week.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 2, 2022 2:55:13 am
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday visited Anjanadri Hills, in Koppal district, considered the birthplace of Hanuman, to oversee development of the region as a tourist destination. (PTI/File)

Being a nationalist party, the BJP will not discriminate against any section of the society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a hint that he might visit the homes of two Muslim men murdered last month in Dakshina Kannada region.

Bommai’s remarks came after Opposition Congress and JD(S) targetted him for not visiting the homes of Masood B and Mohammed Fazil, even though he met the family of murdered BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru last week.

Also Read |Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt

Masood and Fazil’s murders are suspected to be linked to the deep communal divide. “Ours is a national party. Nationalism is our stand. There is no question of discrimination against anyone,” Bommai said, indicating that he may visit families of the other victims. Bommai also claimed that the anger against the state government among party workers and the cadre of affiliated groups in Karnataka had begun to subside since July 27, when activists heckled party’s state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and minister Sunil Kumar Karkala.

“A sense of confidence is building among them as the investigation progresses,” he said. “I am confident that the police will nab the killers.” Karnataka Police have arrested two persons in connection with Nettaru’s murder and has decided to hand over the probe to the NIA. Opposition Congress and JD(S) have accused the Bommai government of washing its hands off the case by deciding to hand over the probe to the NIA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaosPremium
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaos
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday visited Anjanadri Hills, in Koppal district, considered the birthplace of Hanuman, to oversee development of the region as a tourist destination.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 02:55:13 am

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

4

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

5

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Case revives hope of 'dream home' among Patra chawl's former residents

Case revives hope of 'dream home' among Patra chawl's former residents

Premium
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement