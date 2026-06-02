D K Shivakumar’s swearing-in as Karnataka CM tomorrow; avoid these Bengaluru roads

Bengaluru will see extensive traffic restrictions and heightened security on Wednesday as D K Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as Karnataka’s new chief minister at Lok Bhavan at 4 pm. Since several VVIPs and political leaders are expected to attend, authorities announced traffic diversions, parking restrictions, and stringent access controls around the venue.

According to the traffic police, vehicular movement will be restricted on several key roads between noon and 8 pm, including stretches of Cubbon Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Race Course Road, Queens Road, and connecting roads leading to Lok Bhavan. Heavy congestion is expected in and around the central business district.

Vehicle users have been advised to use alternative routes via Shivajinagar, Cunningham Road, Nrupathunga Road, Sivananda Junction, and the Outer Ring Road. Diversions have also been planned for vehicles travelling towards Kempegowda International Airport and Hebbal from the eastern parts of the city.

Parking will be prohibited on several major roads, including Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Queens Road, Kasturba Road, Cubbon Road, and internal roads within Cubbon Park. Vehicles parked in violation of the restrictions are likely to be towed.

Designated parking has been arranged for vehicles carrying official passes at the Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, Raj Bhavan, and the Nehru Planetarium premises, while those without passes have been directed to use facilities at Kanteerava Stadium, UB City, the Shivajinagar Bus Stand multi-level parking complex, Government Arts College, and Palace Grounds.

The movement of heavy vehicles across Bengaluru city limits will remain prohibited from noon to 10 pm on Wednesday. Traffic police have appealed to commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid restricted stretches, and cooperate with officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the swearing-in ceremony.

No roadshow

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in accordance with the protocol issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

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Given the limited seating capacity at Loka Bhavan, entry has been restricted to invited guests, with passes issued to VIPs, VVIPs, and other categorised invitees. Security deployment has been planned accordingly.

The commissioner clarified that there will be no roadshow in connection with the event. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced around the venue to facilitate the movement of dignitaries and security convoys, while only pedestrian movement will be permitted on certain stretches during the event.

LED screens have been installed at designated locations to facilitate public viewing and help manage crowds. Police personnel familiar with the area, along with specialised VIP security teams, have been deployed, and senior officers will closely monitor the arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony.

Bhumi puja for proposed Congress Bhavan

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, chief minister-designate D K Shivakumar said the ruling Congress plans to hold a bhumi puja for the proposed Congress Bhavan on Race Course Road immediately after the oath-taking ceremony.

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Speaking after inspecting the site, he said invitations had been extended to block and district Congress presidents, MLAs, former MLAs, members of Parliament, heads of the party’s frontal organisations, and chairpersons of various boards and corporations.

However, citing limited capacity at the venue, Shivakumar said attendance would be restricted to invited guests and appealed to party workers and supporters to cooperate with the arrangements. He added that LED screens would be installed on the Congress office premises to enable party leaders and workers to watch the proceedings.

Explaining the choice of venue, Shivakumar said the ceremony was being held at Lok Bhavan instead of the steps of the Vidhana Soudha to avoid inconvenience to Bengaluru residents, minimise traffic congestion, and ensure the event remains simple and orderly.

Temporary no-fly zone for Rahul Gandhi visit

In view of the visit of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as part of the swearing-in, the police have imposed a temporary no-fly zone around the state Congress headquarters, where is scheduled to attend programmes, and Hotel Shangri-La, where he will be staying.

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The police commissioner, who is also the additional district magistrate, issued an order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, prohibiting the operation of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, gliders, small aircraft, and non-scheduled aircraft within a one-kilometre radius of the two locations during Gandhi’s visit.